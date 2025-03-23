Colorado Rockies Pitcher Antonio Senzatela Breaks Spring Training Franchise Record
Antonio Senzatela has had trouble staying on the mound over the past few years, bringing his status in the Colorado Rockies' starting rotation into question this offseason.
Senzatela snuffed out those concerns this spring, and then some.
The 30-year-old right-hander made four starts and two relief appearances over the course of Cactus League play. He made his final outing Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five hits, one walk and two earned runs with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Across 22.1 innings of work, Senzatela posted a 1.21 ERA and 0.896 WHIP with 19 strikeouts.
According to the Rockies, Senzatela broke the franchise record for lowest spring ERA, minimum 20 innings pitched.
Senzatela averaged 25 appearances a year between 2017 and 2021, going 36-35 with a 7.0 WAR in that span. Even his 4.84 ERA is better than it seems on the surface, as his ERA+ stood at 103.
Midway through the 2022 campaign, though, Senzatela tore his ACL in his left knee. Shortly after he returned to action in 2023, Senzatela hurt his UCL in his right elbow and wound up undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Senzatela has made just five big league starts since August 19, 2022, going 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA in that limited action.
And yet, Senzatela didn't show any signs of rust this spring. If he can carry that momentum into the regular season, perhaps the Rockies will have a dependable starter on their hands once again.
