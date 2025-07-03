Athletics Rookie Jacob Wilson Joins Exclusive Company With All-Star Appearance
Jacob Wilson may have faced high expectations entering 2025, but the Athletics' former top prospect has met them and then some.
MLB announced Wednesday that Wilson has been voted in as the American League's starting shortstop in the upcoming All-Star Game. On top of being a massive personal achievement for the 23-year-old, it also helped him make franchise history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only two players in Athletics history have started an All-Star Game when they were younger than Wilson is now. Reggie Jackson was 23 years old in 1969, while Vida Blue was 21 years old in 1971.
Wilson will be just the third A's shortstop to start in the All-Star Game. Bert Campaneris did so three times and Eddie Joost earned the honor once.
Wilson is batting .339 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 40 RBIs, 42 runs, five stolen bases, an .853 OPS and a 2.1 WAR through 81 games this season. He was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the A's farm system and the No. 31 prospect in baseball heading into 2025.
