Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Brandon Woodruff Finally Set to For MLB Return
Over 650 days since he last took the mound in the big leagues, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is finally set to make his long-awaited return.
Manager Pat Murphy said it "looks like" Woodruff will pitch Sunday against the Miami Marlins, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg. It would mark the 32-year-old's first appearance since Sept. 23, 2023, as he underwent shoulder surgery that October and missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign.
Woodruff suffered multiple setbacks during his minor league rehab assignments this season, namely an ankle injury and a right elbow contusion. After 60-pitch and 80-pitch outings in late June, he has been cleared to pitch in the majors again.
Woodruff made his MLB debut in 2017, served as a successful swingman in 2018, then ascended to All-Star status in 2019. He was named an All-Star again in 2021, finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting.
From 2018 through 2023, Woodruff went 44-23 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.026 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, averaging a 4.8 WAR per 162 games.
Once the Brewers finish up their road series against the New York Mets this week, they will head down to Miami. Woodruff's last start was also at loanDepot Park, meaning his return will double as a full-circle moment.
