Social Media Reacts to Boston Red Sox's Surprise Meeting With Donald Trump
The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the 2024 World Series, already made their stop by the White House back in April.
A far less successful squad stopped by on Thursday.
Members of the Boston Red Sox, who went 81-81 last season and are currently 43-45 midway through the 2025 campaign, got to visit President Donald Trump on Thursday ahead of their weekend series at the Washington Nationals. Margo Martin, the special assistant to the President and communications advisor, shared a video of Justin Wilson, Romy Gonzalez, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Brennan Bernardino, Rob Refsnyder and other players shaking hands with Trump.
Naturally, many social media users were confused how or why the Red Sox were doing a White House visit. It is typically an invitation extended to the reigning champions, after all, and it isn't as if Trump is a Red Sox fan.
The 79-year-old New York native even criticized the Red Sox when the Dodgers visited three months ago, congratulating himself for knowing all along that the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade of 2020 was a bad idea for them.
It remains to be seen if the Red Sox took a team-sanctioned trip to see Trump, or if a handful of players simply filled their off day by taking a guided tour of the White House.
Either way, fans and pundits alike expressed shock over the odd occurrence.
The Red Sox visited Trump after winning the World Series in 2018, but nobody is left from that team.
