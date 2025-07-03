Fastball

Social Media Reacts to Boston Red Sox's Surprise Meeting With Donald Trump

Ahead of their road series against the Washington Nationals, the Boston Red Sox stopped by the Oval Office to meet President Donald Trump six years after their last visit.

Sam Connon

April 7, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring the members of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room at the White House.
April 7, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring the members of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room at the White House. / Leah Millis/Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the 2024 World Series, already made their stop by the White House back in April.

A far less successful squad stopped by on Thursday.

Members of the Boston Red Sox, who went 81-81 last season and are currently 43-45 midway through the 2025 campaign, got to visit President Donald Trump on Thursday ahead of their weekend series at the Washington Nationals. Margo Martin, the special assistant to the President and communications advisor, shared a video of Justin Wilson, Romy Gonzalez, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Brennan Bernardino, Rob Refsnyder and other players shaking hands with Trump.

Naturally, many social media users were confused how or why the Red Sox were doing a White House visit. It is typically an invitation extended to the reigning champions, after all, and it isn't as if Trump is a Red Sox fan.

The 79-year-old New York native even criticized the Red Sox when the Dodgers visited three months ago, congratulating himself for knowing all along that the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade of 2020 was a bad idea for them.

It remains to be seen if the Red Sox took a team-sanctioned trip to see Trump, or if a handful of players simply filled their off day by taking a guided tour of the White House.

Either way, fans and pundits alike expressed shock over the odd occurrence.

The Red Sox visited Trump after winning the World Series in 2018, but nobody is left from that team.

Related MLB Stories

  • WILSON VOTED INTO ASG: Jacob Wilson is set to become the third Athletics shortstop ever to start in an All-Star Game, while also becoming the third-youngest player in franchise history to earn the honor. CLICK HERE
  • WOODRUFF SET TO RETURN: Brandon Woodruff has been penciled into a start against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, marking the Milwaukee Brewers veteran's first appearance in the majors since September 2023. CLICK HERE
  • JAVI MAKES HISTORY: Javier Báez made the All-Star Game as an outfielder, slotting the Detroit Tigers veteran into the history books alongside Albert Pujols, Pete Rose and Harmon Killebrew. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/News