Detroit Tigers' Trade Acquisition Shows Well in First Outing and Joins Rare Baseball History
New Detroit Tigers pitcher Charlie Morton, recently acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, showed well on Sunday in his first appearance in a Detroit uniform.
The 41-year-old right-hander went six strong innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out six, but the Tigers lost 2-0. They now own a 65-48 record and continue to pace the American League Central.
Morton also made some history of the last 20 years with his efforts, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Oldest pitchers with 5+ consecutive strikeouts in a game, last 20 seasons:
5/1/09 Randy Johnson: 45y, 233d
5/9/07 Randy Johnson: 43y, 241d (6)
5/17/23 Rich Hill: 43y, 67d
8/23/09 John Smoltz: 42y, 100d (7)
Today Charlie Morton: 41y, 264d
This was the first time Morton had at least 5 straight K since 8/24/21
@EliasSports
Now in his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Orioles, Phillies and Tigers, Morton has gone 145-132 with a 4.07 ERA. He's made exactly 400 starts.
This season, Morton started off slowly, but has rebounded nicely. Though his ERA is still high (5.20), he's gone 7-9 with 107 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.
He's hoping to pair with Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty in Detroit's rotation as they chase the organization's first World Series title since 1984.
The Tigers will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Casey Mize takes the mound for Detroit.
