Detroit Tigers' Trade Acquisition Shows Well in First Outing and Joins Rare Baseball History

Oldest pitchers with 5+ consecutive strikeouts in a game, last 20 seasons:



5/1/09 Randy Johnson: 45y, 233d

5/9/07 Randy Johnson: 43y, 241d (6)

5/17/23 Rich Hill: 43y, 67d

8/23/09 John Smoltz: 42y, 100d (7)

Today Charlie Morton: 41y, 264d



This was the first time Morton had at…