Most career #Postseason home runs hit by player in @Padres franchise history (1969-present):

6- Manny Machado

5- Ken Caminiti

4- Jim Leyritz

3- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Via his 2-run blast in tonight's 4-0 NLWC Game 1 defeat of the Braves)

3- Greg Vaughn

3- Trent Grisham

3- Wil Myers pic.twitter.com/sY033vSxe6