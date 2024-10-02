WATCH: San Diego Padres Take Early Lead in Game 1 of National League Wild Card Series
The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves were locked into a National League Wild Card Series. Game 1 of the Wild Card round started on Tuesday.
It was the third game for the Braves in two days after clinching a playoff berth by splitting a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday. The offense didn't seem to show any rust from the day before and got runners on the corners in the top of the first inning. Those runners were left stranded, but it was a good show from an offense that played 18 innings just 24 hours before.
The pitching wasn't as lucky.
Atlanta started AJ Smith-Shawver and it didn't take long for San Diego to take advantage of the second-year hurler.
In the bottom of the first with no outs, the Padres' face of the franchise Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 415-foot, two-run home run to left-center field to put San Diego up 2-0.
The Padres tacked on another run one inning later when Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Jake Cronenworth and give San Diego a 3-0 lead through two innings.
The Braves had to start two of their better starters in Monday's doubleheader in Spencer Schwellenbach and Grant Holmes. And likely National League Cy Young award winner Chris Sale was unavailable for Tuesday's playoff game due to back spasms.
Sometimes you get a bad draw when it comes to the rotation. Even in the playoffs. But even with Tatis Jr.'s home run, the game still isn't over.
San Diego led 3-0 through three innings, still far from out-of-hand for Atlanta.
