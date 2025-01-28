Junior Caminero of Tampa Bay Rays Goes Viral For Home Run Trot in Dominican League Final
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero stole the show on Monday night, hitting a game-winning home run in Game 7 of the Dominican Winter League Championship Series.
With the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the ninth, Caminero hit a moonshot to center field to give Escogido a 6-5 lead. They beat Tigres del Lacey by the same score to win the series 4-3.
Escogido now advances to the Caribbean Series, which features league champions from around the world.
Not only did Caminero provide a storybook home run, he also provided great theatre with his bat flip and home run trot around the bases, which went viral on social media.
Caminero, the former No. 1 prospect in the sport, played 43 games for the Rays in 2024, posting a 0.7 WAR. He hit .248 with six homers and 18 RBI. He figures to play a more prominent role in 2025, especially as Wander Franco's legal situation continues to keep him from playing in Major League Baseball. And he could be primed for a big year after he was absolutely scorching in LIDOM.
Having debuted in 2023, Caminero has played in 50 total games for the Rays. He's joined by Jonathan Aranda, Oslevis Basabe, Jose Caballero, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls as infielders on the 40-man roster.
The Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82, finishing fourth in the American League East and missing the playoffs.
They'll spend the upcoming season at Steinbrenner Field because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field in Hurricane Milton.
