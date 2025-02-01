Former Blue Jays Fan Favorite Munenori Kawasaki Representing Japan in Caribbean Series
Munenori Kawasaki is finally returning to the spotlight in North America.
The 43-year-old infielder will suit up for the Japan Breeze in the Caribbean Series, per the team's official roster announcement. This marks the first time a team not from the Americas is participating in the tournament, which is traditionally a champions league of sorts for Caribbean and other South and Central American winter leagues.
Kawasaki made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners back in 2012 before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. Over the next three seasons, Kawasaki became a fan favorite in Toronto and across the league.
Across his 201 games in a Blue Jays uniform, Kawasaki hit .242 with one home run, 43 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .627 OPS, -3 defensive runs saved and 1.6 WAR. Along the way, Kawasaki did his best to connect with Toronto by showing off his goofy personality.
Kawasaki went on to play one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 before returning to the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Nippon Professional Baseball. He also spent time as a player coach for the Wei Chuan Dragons in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
Since 2020, Kawasaki has been playing for the Tochigi Golden Braves in the Baseball Challenge League – an independent minor league in Japan.
The Caribbean Series got underway Friday. Japan's first game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:50 p.m. ET against the Dominican Republic, and it will air on MLB Network.
