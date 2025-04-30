Former Top Prospect Off to Historic Start with Chicago Cubs as Team Continues to Shine
The Chicago Cubs rolled on Tuesday night, shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 at PNC Park. Left-hander Shota Imanaga dominated on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings, before leaving with leg cramps. He gave up six hits and struck out three, moving to 3-1 and lowering his ERA to 2.77 for the season.
Offensively, catcher Carson Kelly continued his hot start to the season, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. The homer was his seventh of the season.
A 10-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers, Kelly is a career .228 hitter with 61 homers. His home run prowess with the Cubs is making team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in first 16 games with Cubs:
2013 Donnie Murphy: 8
2025 Carson Kelly: 7
2020-21 Patrick Wisdom: 7
1949 Hank Sauer: 7
Kelly was once one of the top prospects in baseball, earning Top 100 recognition from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline in both 2017 and 2018. He also represented the United States at the 2016 Futures Game.
Aside from Kelly's production, Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the win on Tuesday. He had a double, triple and home run.
The Cubs will play the Pirates again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will take the ball for Chicago while Carmen Mlodzinski goes for the Pirates.
Boyd is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA while Mlodzinski is 1-3 with a 6.95.
The Cubs are 18-12 and in first place in the National League Central.
