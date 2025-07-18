Garrett Crochet Takes Historic Strikeout Rate into Second Half For Boston Red Sox
Acquired this past offseason in a mega deal with the Chicago White Sox, Garrett Crochet has been exactly the ace that the Boston Red Sox have needed for years.
An All-Star again this season, Crochet has gone 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA. He's struck out 160 batters in 129.1 innings, leading Boston directly into the thick of the American League playoff race.
With the second half of the season beginning on Friday, the Red Sox are sitting in the second wild card position in the American League, and they are just 3.0 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. They have won 10 consecutive games.
Crochet is also making extremely rare franchise history, according to @StatsCentre:
Acquired from the White Sox in the off-season, Garrett Crochet has been as advertised and more for the @RedSox so far this season. Leading all MLB pitchers with 160 strikeouts, Crochet owns the 2nd highest amount by a pitcher on this list of 20-game starts with the BOS franchise
Only Chris Sale had more through 20 starts, when he had 200 in 2017.
Crochet, 26, is just 19-23 in his career, but he owns a sterling 2.89 ERA. He just converted to a starter in 2024 with the White Sox, and it's been a great decision for his career. He signed a six-year, $170 million extension earlier this season.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
