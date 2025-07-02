George Springer Re-Writes Multiple Record Books with Big Day on Tuesday

(Related) Most career grand slams hit by a player in #BlueJays franchise history:

9- Delgado

7- George Bell

6- Encarnacion

5- Wells

5- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

5- Guerrero Jr.

4- Springer (Via the 9th of his career earlier on today)

4- Carter

4- Darrin Fletcher

3- Fifteen others tied