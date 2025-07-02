George Springer Re-Writes Multiple Record Books with Big Day on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit the 100th home run of his Jays career on Tuesday, but he also re-wrote the franchise record books.
He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs in the 12-5 victory over the New York Yankees, which moved Toronto to 47-38.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most career grand slams hit by a player in #BlueJays franchise history:
9- Delgado
7- George Bell
6- Encarnacion
5- Wells
5- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
5- Guerrero Jr.
4- Springer (Via the 9th of his career earlier on today)
4- Carter
4- Darrin Fletcher
3- Fifteen others tied
And this one:
Most career multi-home run performances in games played at home - Player with the @BlueJays franchise (1977-present):
15- Jose Bautista
13- Edwin Encarnacion
12- Carlos Delgado
12- Vernon Wells
10- George Springer (Via 2 in today's 12-5 win against the Yankees)
10- Jesse Barfield
Springer is now hitting .270 for the season with 13 homers and 47 RBIs. The 35-year-old is in the fifth year of a six-year deal that was signed before the 2021 season. He helped lead the Jays to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, but the team failed to win even a single playoff game in those years.
Toronto is currently in the No. 1 position for the American League wild card as they look to make the playoffs this season. They only trail the Yankees by one game in the American League East.
The Jays and Yankees will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios will take the ball for Toronto against right-hander Will Warren.
Berrios is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA on the season.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: