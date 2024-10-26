Fastball

Giancarlo Stanton Re-Wrote the History Books in Game 1 of the World Series For Yankees

The Yankees didn't win, but with another home run, Giancarlo Stanton continues to etch his name into October lore.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 25.
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 25. / Sage Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees fell behind in the best-of-seven World Series on Friday night after losing 6-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The loss was devastating for New York, who held a 3-2 lead in the top of the tenth inning, only to lose on a walk-off grand slam from Freddie Freeman with two outs.

The Yankees are now three losses away from seeing their season end. They are seeking their first title since the 2009 season. The Dodgers are seeking their first championship since 2020.

Though the Yanks lost, there were some excellent things for New York. Gerrit Cole pitched brilliantly into the seventh inning and Jazz Chisholm Jr. stole three bases to tie a World Series record.

Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with another home run. The much-maligned slugger has rewritten all kinds of history with what he's done this October.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

most consecutive hits for HR, single postseason:

2024 Giancarlo Stanton: 5 *active
2020 Giancarlo Stanton: 5
1971 Bob Robertson: 5

h/t @EliasSports

And also from Langs:

players with 6+ HR in multiple postseasons:

Giancarlo Stanton
Corey Seager
Nelson Cruz

And there's also this one:

Giancarlo Stanton is the first player in postseason history with multiple streaks of homering in 4+ straight games

The Yankees will look to rebound in Game 2, which will be played on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET as rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) pitches against Carlos Rodon (NYY).

The teams will be off on Sunday before Game 3 in New York on Monday.

Published
