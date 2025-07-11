Gunnar Henderson Enters Historic Conversation With 80th Career Home Run
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit a milestone home run on Thursday as the O's swept the New York Mets in a doubleheader at Camden Yards.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Primary) Shortstops to record 80+ home runs within the first 4 seasons of their MLB career:
98- Francisco Lindor
96- Nomar Garciaparra
95- Bobby Witt Jr.
82- Cal Ripken Jr.
81- Carlos Correa
80- Gunnar Henderson (Via a 3-run shot in a 3-1 @Orioles win earlier today vs the Mets)
Henderson, 24, began the year on the injured list for the O's, but has still put together a solid season, hitting .277 with a .343 on-base percentage. However, his year hasn't been as powerful, as he's got just 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. The O's 42-50 and one of the most dissapointing teams in baseball this season, as they've been unable to replicate the 90+ win success of the last two seasons.
An All-Star last season, Henderson finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, hitting 37 home runs and driving in 92. Lifetime, he's a .270 hitter with the 80 home runs and 223 RBIs.
Baltimore will be back in action on Friday night as they finish out the first half of the season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Edward Cabrera (MIA) pitches against Dean Kremer (BAL).
Cabrera, who features electric stuff, is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA. Kremer is 7-7, and he carries a 4.53 ERA.
The Marlins are also 42-50 on the season.
