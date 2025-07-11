Gunnar Henderson Enters Historic Conversation With 80th Career Home Run

(Primary) Shortstops to record 80+ home runs within the first 4 seasons of their MLB career:

98- Francisco Lindor

96- Nomar Garciaparra

95- Bobby Witt Jr.

82- Cal Ripken Jr.

81- Carlos Correa

80- Gunnar Henderson (Via a 3-run shot in a 3-1 @Orioles win earlier today vs the Mets) pic.twitter.com/ObycxXZ9MP