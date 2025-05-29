Houston Astros' Righty Puts Together Historic Outing as Comeback Continues
The Houston Astros stayed red-hot on Wednesday afternoon, beating the Athletics 5-3 at Daikin Park. Houston came back from 3-2 in the seventh inning by posting three runs in that frame. It's their fifth win in the last six games.
And though he didn't factor into the decision, the effort of starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. allowed the 'Stros to stay within striking distance. The righty went six innings, giving up just five hits and three earned runs. He walked only one and struck out 12, putting together a performance not seen by the organization in six years.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Lance McCullers is the first Astros pitcher with 12+ K and 1 BB in a start of 6 or fewer IP since Justin Verlander on Sept. 28, 2019.
McCullers missed each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with injury complications, so it's good to see the 31-year-old back and pitching like he's capable of. Through five starts, he's gone 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA, but he's struck out 26 in 18.1 innings. He was an integral part of the Astros winning the World Series in both 2017 and 2022.
Houston will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Shane Baz (TBR) pitches against Ryan Gusto (HOU).
Baz, one of the more electric young arms in baseball, has gone 4-3 with a 4.94 ERA thus far. Gusto is 3-2 with a 4.58.
