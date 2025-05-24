Jackson Jobe Suffers First Career Loss as Detroit Tigers Fail to Match Incredible History
The Detroit Tigers fell on Friday night, losing 3-1 to the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. With the loss, Detroit is now 33-19, which is still good enough for the best record in the American League. The Guardians are 28-22, which is second in the American League Central.
Tigers' rookie Jackson Jobe suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering two earned runs on four hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out three, putting his record at 4-1 and his ERA at 4.06. It was actually the first loss of Jobe's entire career, and failed to match some incredible history rarely seen over the last 125 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Tigers have won each of Jackson Jobe’s first 8 starts
Only 3 pitchers since 1900 have had his team win each of his first 9 or more career starts:
1950-53 Whitey Ford: first 22
1904 Hooks Wiltse: 12
1913 Joe Boehling: 10
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
A former top prospect, Jobe made his major league debut at the end of the 2024 season and was on the Tigers' playoff roster as they advanced to the American League Division Series.
He's 4-1 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA.
The two teams will be back in action again on Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Tigers haven't named a starter as of this posting but the Guardians will counter with Luis L. Ortiz.
Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, Ortiz is 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: