Mariners' $66 Million Slugger Linked to Tigers After Alex Bregman Whiff

The Seattle Mariners are one of the top suitors in free agency for slugger Eugenio Suárez. Suárez is seemingly the biggest bat left on the market at this point and the Mariners should be willing to do whatever it takes to retain him.

But there are plenty of other suitors for the veteran. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels have been closely linked to the slugger. The Boston Red Sox could look to add Suárez at third base after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. But there's another under-the-radar suitor for Suárez.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Detroit Tigers as one of the top suitors for Suárez despite the fact the Tigers retained Gleyber Torres earlier this winter.

Tigers make a lot of sense as a fit for Mariners 3B Eugenio Suárez

"Torres taking the QO might mean the Tigers are out on a player like Suárez, whom B/R projected to land a two-year, $43 million deal in November," Kelly wrote. "However, Detroit still has uncertainty at the hot corner. Jace Jung has flopped thus far, while Colt Keith is really only an option to play against right-handed pitchers.

"It will be interesting to see if in two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal's contract year owner Christopher Ilitch will authorize his front office to spend a bit more to land a player like Suárez. Certainly, the late Mike Ilitch would have."

The Tigers have been linked to Bregman in free agency during both of the last two offseasons. Both times, the Tigers came up short, which means they could pivot to the next best third baseman on the market.

The Tigers were closely linked to Suárez at the trade deadline last year. They whiffed on him to the Mariners, but they could respond by stealing him from the Mariners in free agency.

The Tigers have Tarik Skubal for one more season before he hits free agency. They need to do anything in their power to win while Skubal is on the roster. Adding a slugger like Suárez to play the hot corner would certainly make them better next year.

