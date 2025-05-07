James Wood Blasts Home Run,Joins Bryce Harper in Washington Nationals' Record Books
James Wood was surrounded by hype before he ever reached the big leagues, and he has been doing the most to live up to those lofty expectations so far.
The Washington Nationals outfielder continued to show flashes of star potential Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians, stepping into the batter's box with one out and one on in the bottom of the third. Up in the count 2-1, Wood turned on a low-and-inside cutter from Luis L. Ortiz and sent it screaming over the wall in right, gifting his team an early 3-2 lead.
The ball only traveled 374 feet, but with an exit velocity of 114.6 miles per hour, it was a missile of historic proportions.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Wood is the first Nationals player with multiple home runs of at least 114 miles per hour in a single season since the Statcast Era began in 2015. His two career homers of that speed are now tied with Bryce Harper for the most by any Nationals player in that span, as Harper hit one in 2017 and one in 2018.
Wood had nine home runs and a 1.1 WAR across 79 games as a rookie in 2024. He is already up to 10 homers and a 1.2 WAR in 2025, despite appearing in just 37 contests so far.
The 22-year-old slugger, who was one of the several top prospects the Nationals got back from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Juan Soto, is now batting .271 with a .928 OPS on the season. Through 500 career plate appearances, Wood is up to 19 home runs, 22 doubles, 64 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Wood's go-ahead homer on Tuesday set the stage for the Nationals to win 10-9 in a wild back-and-forth affair. The Guardians got their revenge and won 9-1 in game two of the doubleheader, though.
Washington and Cleveland will close out their series at 12:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Related MLB Stories
- PRESSLY MELTS DOWN: Ryan Pressly gave up eight earned runs without recording a single out in the 11th inning on Tuesday, dooming the Chicago Cubs late against the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
- HERNÁNDEZ HITS IL: Teoscar Hernández will be sidelined for the next few weeks with a left groin strain, opening the door for the once-promising James Outman to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
- EOVALDI ON HISTORIC TEAR: Nathan Eovaldi has been dominant atop the Texas Rangers' rotation in 2025, slotting himself alongside Cy Young winners Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes in the history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.