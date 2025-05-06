Los Angeles Dodgers Place Teoscar Hernández On Injured List, Recall James Outman
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right fielder Teoscar Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hernández suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, leaving the contest in the fourth inning. He was 2-for-2 with a single and a solo home run prior to his exit.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Hernández was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain.
To fill Hernández's place on the active roster, the Dodgers have recalled outfielder James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, then posted a negative WAR in 2024 and opened 2025 in the minors.
As for Hernández, he was one of Los Angeles' most productive bats through the first month-plus of the regular season. He is currently hitting .315 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, a .933 OPS and a 1.6 WAR, leading MLB with 34 RBIs through 33 games.
Hernández won his third career Silver Slugger upon joining the Dodgers in 2024, also securing his second career All-Star appearance and his first World Series ring. His 4.3 WAR last season was a career high, as were his 33 homers.
Los Angeles brought Hernández back on a three-year, $66 million contract this past winter, solidifying the meat of their lineup behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
The Hernández-less Dodgers will continue their series with the Marlins on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
