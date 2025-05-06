Texas Rangers Veteran Ace Nathan Eovaldi in Historic Company to Open Season
Nathan Eovaldi is no stranger to Fenway Park, having pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 2018 to 2022.
But the Texas Rangers right-hander enters Tuesday night's showdown against his former team hotter than he's ever been.
Eovaldi has made seven starts so far in 2025, going 2-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 1.2 WAR. He leads MLB with a 0.773 WHIP and a 15.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Through 42.2 innings of work, the righty has given up 30 hits and three walks to go along with his 46 strikeouts.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Eovaldi is one of three pitchers since 1900 to record 45-plus strikeouts while allowing 30 or fewer hits and three or fewer walks through his first seven starts of a season.
Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes both achieved he feat in 2021. The former went on to finish second in AL Cy Young voting that year, while Burnes wound up winning NL Cy Young.
Eovaldi, 35, is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who inked a three-year, $75 million deal to remain in Arlington this past winter. The only time he garnered any Cy Young votes was in 2021, when he placed fourth.
First pitch between the Rangers and Red Sox on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, although there are thunderstorms in the forecast that could lead to a delay or postponement.
