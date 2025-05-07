Juan Soto Surpasses One of Baseball's Best All-Time Players on Historic List
On the surface, Juan Soto of the New York Mets didn't have a real big impact in Tuesday night's loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. He went 0-for-2 with two walks, but he didn't score a run, or record an RBI.
The Mets lost 5-1 to fall to 23-14.
However, Soto's performance went beyond the game itself, and placed him in some interesting and unique history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Juan Soto now has the most career walks before turning…
20 years old (79 BB)
21 (187)
23 (373)
24 (508)
25 (640)
26 (769)
27 (798 & counting)
Next up: most before turning 28 is 892, Mickey Mantle
With the two walks, Soto passed Mantle for most walks before turning 27. He has 798, while Mantle had 797.
Soto is one of the best all-around hitters in the sport, complete with power, and yes, great discipline.
Since debuting in 2018, he's got 206 home runs and 606 RBIs, while also carrying a .284 lifetime average. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the New York Yankees get to the World Series in 2024, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
After signing a 15-year deal this past offseason, Soto is hitting .254 with five homers and 14 RBIs. He's got an .817 OPS.
As for Mantle, he spent 18 years with the Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs. A 20-time All-Star, he also won seven World Series titles and a batting title. He was a three-time MVP.
The Mets and Diamondbacks will play again on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.
