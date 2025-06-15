Wilson Ramos Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire With Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals signed Wilson Ramos to a one-day contract on Sunday, allowing the 37-year-old catcher to retire with the organization.
Ramos played seven seasons with the Nationals, suiting up for the club from 2010 through 2016. He made one of his two career All-Star appearances in Washington, on top of winning his only Silver Slugger in a Nationals uniform.
Adam LaRoche and Daniel Murphy were among those present at the ceremonial signing event, per MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman.
Ramos came up through the Minnesota Twins' farm system, but got traded to the Nationals in exchange for All-Star closer Matt Capps at the 2010 deadline. In 2011, Ramos finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
The ensuing offseason, Ramos was kidnapped while in his home country of Venezuela. He spent 50 hours in captivity before he was rescued by police.
Ramos tore his ACL just 25 games into the 2012 season, spoiling what was primed to be a triumphant sophomore campaign. Still, he returned to form in 2013 and remained a high-level backstop for years to come.
The Nationals ultimately let Ramos walk in free agency in 2017 after he had suffered another torn ACL. The Tampa Bay Rays swopped in to ink him to a two-year deal worth $12.5 million, but traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2018 deadline.
Ramos spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the New York Mets, then split 2021 between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians. The Texas Rangers gave him a shot in Triple-A in 2022, but he wound up spending the better part of the next three seasons in Venezuela, Mexico and independent ball.
For his career, Ramos hit .271 with a .750 OPS and 15.3 WAR. He totaled 946 hits, 136 home runs, 151 doubles and 534 RBIs across 990 MLB contests.
Related MLB Stories
- FREELAND SIDELINED: Just as left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland was starting to round into form, the Colorado Rockies lost the veteran for at least two weeks due to a lower back injury. CLICK HERE
- SCHMITT'S GRAND WEEKEND: For the second night in a row, San Francisco Giants utility man Casey Schmitt came through with a grand slam against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
- DOBBINS STRIKES AGAIN: The origin of Hunter Dobbins' hatred for the New York Yankees came into question this week, but that didn't stop the Boston Red Sox pitcher from dealing 6.0 scoreless innings against them on Saturday. CLICK HERE
