Kyle Hendricks Moves Into Top 10 on Chicago Cubs' All-Time Career Starts List

Most career starts in @Cubs franchise history (1876-):

347- Fergie Jenkins

343- Rick Reuschel

339- Charlie Root

339- Bill Hutchison

298- Greg Maddux

297- Bill Lee

292- Bob Rush

282- Carlos Zambrano

270- Hippo Vaughn

263- Kyle Henricks (Going 5 IP today vs TOR)

262- Larry Corcoran pic.twitter.com/SqEKGVnV1Y