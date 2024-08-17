Kyle Hendricks Moves Into Top 10 on Chicago Cubs' All-Time Career Starts List
Kyle Hendricks may have had to pay his dues in the bullpen earlier this summer, but the veteran has made history upon his return to the Chicago Cubs' starting rotation.
Hendricks took the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, making his 17th start of the season and his 10th since he put relief duties behind him again on June 19. The 34-year-old right-hander went 5.0 innings deep in the Cubs' eventual 6-5 victory, allowing one earned run, five hits and zero walks.
It also marked the 263rd start of Hendricks' big league career, the entirety of which he has spent in Chicago.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Hendricks has now made the 10th-most starts in Cubs franchise history. He was tied with Larry Corcoran prior to his appearance on Friday.
Considering Hendricks' contract is set to expire this offseason, it remains to be seen if he will be able to move any higher on the list.
Hippo Vaughn currently sits in ninth place with 270 starts, followed by Carlos Zambrano in eighth place with 282. Fergie Jenkins owns the Cubs' all-time record with 347 starts.
Hendricks has been with the Cubs ever since the Texas Rangers traded him there as a prospect in exchange for Ryan Dempster in 2012. The righty made his MLB debut in 2014, and he immediately established himself as a key member of the starting rotation.
Between 2014 and 2020, Hendricks went 69-48 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.105 WHIP. He finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2014, third in NL Cy Young voting in 2016 and ninth in NL Cy Young voting in 2020.
Hendricks won an ERA title and a World Series ring in 2016, which remains his best as a pro. He even earned two points in the NL MVP race, which placed him in 23rd.
Despite going a far less impressive 24-21 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.288 WHIP between 2021 and 2023, Hendricks still remained a full-time starter. He was finally bumped out of the rotation on May 21, 2024, though, when he was 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA and 1.989 WHIP.
Hendricks is 3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 1.157 WHIP in the three months since, however. He now ranks seventh in starts since 2015 and 19th in career starts among active pitchers.
The pending free agent likely has six starts left before the end of the season. With the Cubs sitting at 60-63, 4.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot, a lot would have to go right for him to make a 13th playoff appearance for the club.
