Los Angeles Angels' Ben Joyce Shatters MLB Record With 105.5 MPH Strikeout
With the game on the line, the Los Angeles Angels turned to their up-and-coming closer, Ben Joyce.
The 23-year-old right-hander got the job done, and he did it in record-breaking fashion.
Joyce took the mound in the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, the score tied 2-2. He first faced All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández, who flied out to right, then he struck out catcher Will Smith on four pitches.
Shortstop Tommy Edman was next to step up to the plate, and he went down in the count 0-2 after a pair of sliders from Joyce. That's when Joyce changed pace, giving Edman all the heat he had.
Joyce threw a 105.5 mile-per-hour fastball low and inside, and Edman whiffed. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the fastest strikeout pitch in the pitch-tracking era, which dates back to 2008.
That broke the previous record of 104.7 miles per hour, which Joyce and Pittsburgh Pirates closer Aroldis Chapman each set earlier this season. Only two pitches have ever been officially clocked faster than the inning-ending fastball Joyce threw Tuesday night – 105.7 and 105.8 mile-per-hour pitches from Chapman.
This isn't the first time Joyce has made history with his blazing fastball. A few weeks back, he became the first pitcher to throw three pitches of at least 103 miles per hour and get three whiffs in a single at-bat.
The third round pick out of the University of Tennessee made his MLB debut in 2023, just one year after he was drafted. He has carved out a more consistent role here in 2024, especially since Carlos Estévez and Luis García got dealt away at the trade deadline.
Joyce is currently 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.7 WAR through 31 appearances this season. He hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 11, giving the righty a 0.00 ERA, 0.625 WHIP and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his last seven outings.
While Joyce kept the Angels alive on Tuesday, their offense went down in order in the top of the ninth. The Dodgers proceeded to score four runs in the top of the 10th once Roansy Contreras replaced Joyce, securing the 6-2 win.
This edition of the Freeway Series, which has been centered around Shohei Ohtani's return to Anaheim, is coming to a close on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.
