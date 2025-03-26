Los Angeles Angels Hurler Does Something Not Seen in More Than a Decade of Team History
The Los Angeles Angels lost 4-1 on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final spring training tune-up.
Though it was a losing effort, Halos starter Jack Kochanowicz threw a gem on the mound, giving up just two earned runs on two hits. He went 7.0 innings, striking out three, and he accomplished some history not seen in more than a decade for the Angels.
Per Matt Birch of the Angels PR team on social media:
Jack Kochanowicz is the first #Angels pitcher to work 7.0 IP in a Spring Training game since C.J. Wilson on March 26, 2014 vs. Oakland.
Kochanowicz, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Angels from the 2019 draft. He was selected out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks and made his major league debut last season, going 2-6 with a 3.99 ERA in 11 starts.
He's projected to open the year in the starting rotation alongside free agent signing Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano, according to the Sporting Tribune.
The Angels are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League West, but after adding Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Tim Anderson, Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud and Hendicks, they certainly feel better about their chances in the division.
The Angels will open the season on Thursday with a road contest against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are coming off a 41-121 season that saw them post the worst record in the Modern Era.
They too are hoping for better results in 2025.
