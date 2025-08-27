Angels vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The Texas Rangers’ chances at earning a wild card spot in the American League are hanging by a thread, as they’re 4.5 games out of the third and final spot as the MLB regular season nears its final month.
However, the Rangers are in a great spot to pick up a win on Wednesday, as they’re favored against the Los Angeles Angels and righty Jack Kochanowicz.
This season, Kochanowicz has a brutal 6.19 ERA, and the best betting sites expect him and the Angels to struggle based on the latest odds for this game.
Meanwhile, the Rangers are rolling with a bullpen game, as Jacob Latz (3.05 ERA) will be the opener on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for this AL West battle.
Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-156)
- Rangers -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Angels: +129
- Rangers: -158
Total
- 9 (Over -114/Under -107)
Angels vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (3-10, 6.19 ERA)
- Texas: Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.05 ERA)
Angels vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, FDSW
- Angels record: 62-70
- Rangers record: 67-67
Angels vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Seager is a great target against the Angels:
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been hot as of late, hitting .308 over the last week and .286 with three homers over the last two weeks (13 games).
Seager is much better against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .292 batting average with a .904 OPS and 12 of his 20 homers.
He has a great matchup against Los Angeles Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 6.19 ERA this season and has given up 18 homers in 22 appearances.
In his career against Kochanowicz, Seager is 2-for-4 with four walks, so he clearly has seen the ball well against the Angels righty.
Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty simple matchup to bet on in my eyes, as the Rangers are a pretty solid team at home (14 games over .500), and they have a massive advantage in this pitching matchup.
Latz is only being used as an opener, but the Rangers have one of the 10-best bullpen ERAs in the league (3.65) so far in 2025.
Not only that, but the Rangers have the best overall team ERA (3.43) as well.
Kochanowicz has struggled this season, leading the Angels to just a 10-12 record in his outings while posting an ERA over 6.00 and an expected ERA of 5.29, which ranks in the 11th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.
Texas should be able to pick up a win and remain in the wild card mix.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.