Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The Texas Rangers are rolling right now, winning nine of their last 10 games and six in a row to climb back into the playoff race in the American League.
While Texas is still in third in the AL West, it’s only four games back of the first-place Houston Astros heading into Monday’s series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels enter this game at 51-55, nine games back of Houston in the AL West.
Jacob deGrom (2.28 ERA) will get the ball for Texas as he continues a resurgent 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Angels will counter with righty Jack Kochanowicz, who was tagged for eight runs in his last outing.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for this AL West divisional matchup.
Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (-120)
- Angels +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -199
- Angels: +162
Total
- 8.5 (Over -116/Under -104)
Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom (10-2, 2.28 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 6.03 ERA)
Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, RSN
- Rangers record: 56-50
- Angels record: 51-55
Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+250)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Corey Seager is a great bet to stay hot on Monday:
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been on fire, hitting .364 with a pair of homers over the last week (six games) heading into Monday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
Jack Kochanowicz is on the mound for the Angels, and he’s struggled a lot in the 2025 season, posting a 6.03 ERA with 16 home runs allowed in 19 appearances. The righty gave up eight runs and eight hits in 2.2 innings in his last outing.
Seager has not only hit well over the last week, as he’s posted a .341 batting average over the last 28 days smacking six homers in 22 games. On top of that, the star shortstop has hit .282 with eight homers and a .877 OPS against right-handed pitching this season.
I love this matchup for him, as the Angels also feature one of the worst bullpens in MLB (5.00 ERA), allowing a league-high 62 home runs this season.
Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Kochanowicz has really struggled in 2025, posting a 6.03 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP heading into Monday’s start.
He ranks in just the 13th percentile in expected ERA (4.99) and the 16th percentile in expected batting average against (.278) this season. That won’t cut it against a Rangers team that is sixth in runs scored and 10th in OPS over the last week.
Texas’ struggles this season stemmed from an extremely slow start offensively, but now that it’s starting to pick up on that end, the team is thriving.
deGrom has also been money for the Rangers this season, leading them to a 13-7 record in his starts while allowing two or fewer earned runs in 17 of those games.
After Texas rocked Kochanowicz for eight runs back on July 10 – he has not pitched since – I have to back the Rangers to win this game going away.
Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.