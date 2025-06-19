Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Blasts Historic Pinch-Hit, Walk-Off Home Run
Instead of taking the day off, Will Smith played the hero Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off blowing a 3-1 lead to the San Diego Padres in the top of the ninth, brought the All-Star catcher off the bench with one down and no one on in the bottom of the frame. Smith fouled off the first two pitches he saw from Robert Suarez, then belted a 377-foot solo shot to right-center.
Smith rounded the bases for the third pinch-hit, walk-off home run of his big league career, cementing the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that ties Smith for the second-most career pinch-hit walk-off home runs in MLB history. Jason Giambi leads the way with six, while Smith is slotted in behind him next to Charlie Culberson, Larry Sheets and Gates Brown.
Smith is now batting .333 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, a .966 OPS and a 3.2 WAR this season.
Related MLB Stories
- YANKEES SLUMP CONTINUES: While the New York Yankees were able to snap their 30-inning scoreless streak, they still couldn't find a way to beat the Los Angeles Angels at home on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE
- CROCHET MATCHES PEDRO: Garrett Crochet racked up eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings of one-run ball against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, powering the Boston Red Sox to a series-clinching win. CLICK HERE
- SOTO NEARING 2K: When Juan Soto logs career hit No. 1,000, the New York Mets superstar will match an achievement only seen from Mickey Mantle and Mel Ott across all of MLB history. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.