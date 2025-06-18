New York Mets' Juan Soto on Verge of Joining Historic Company With 1,000th Career Hit
Juan Soto is on the verge of reaching a major career milestone – one that could vault him into some elite company in the history books.
The 26-year-old New York Mets right fielder enters Wednesday night's showdown with the Atlanta Braves with 999 career hits, leaving him one shy of the 1,000-hit club. Soto has also racked up 215 home runs, 193 doubles, 629 RBIs, 707 runs, 65 stolen bases and a 39.3 WAR in his 1,008 games since making his MLB debut in 2018.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Soto's next hit will make him one of three players in MLB history to record at least 1,000 hits, 200 home runs and 700 walks before turning 27 years old. Mickey Mantle and Mel Ott are the only other members of the exclusive club.
Between his time with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees, Soto established himself as one of the most dangerous young hitters in baseball. Now that the New York Mets are set to pay him $765 million over the next 15 years, the hope is that he will continue to emulate Mantle and Ott, paving his way to Cooperstown in the process.
The next game between the Mets and Braves is scheduled to get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET.
