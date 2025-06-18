New York Mets' Juan Soto on Verge of Joining Historic Company With 1,000th Career Hit

Juan Soto could join rarified air as soon as tonight.

Soto is one hit shy of joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Mickey Mantle for having at least 1,000 hits, 200 homers and 700 walks before the age of 27.

Soto has 999 career hits, 215 homers and 830 walks.

He turns 27 on Oct. 25.