Los Angeles Dodgers' Dominant Start to Season Reaches Historic New Heights
In case anyone forgot who ended 2024 on top, the Los Angeles Dodgers have left no doubt about who the best team of 2025 has been so far.
The Dodgers closed out their series with the Tigers on Saturday, notching a 7-3 win that featured home runs from Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Tommy Edman, plus scoreless innings from five of their six relievers. The defending World Series champions are now 5-0, sitting atop the standings and a handful of key statistical categories.
According to OptaSTATS, the Dodgers are the first team in MLB history ever to go 5-0 with 30-plus runs scored, 20-plus walks drawn, 10-plus home runs hits, 55-plus strikeouts on the mound and zero errors committed in the field over any five-game stretch, let alone to open a season or start a title defense.
Not everything has gone perfectly for the Dodgers this season, though.
Star rookie Roki Sasaki leads all MLB pitchers with nine walks, boasting a 5.79 ERA and 2.786 WHIP through his first two big league appearances. Veteran infielders Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas are a combined 3-for-39 at the plate, while relievers Tanner Scott and Luis García have allowed six total runs in 7.0 innings.
But when the positives are shining as bright as they are for Los Angeles, it's easy to look past the relatively few negatives.
The Dodgers have Sunday off, then open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday.
