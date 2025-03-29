Tampa Bay Rays Rookie Kameron Misner Blasts Historic Walk-Off Home Run on Opening Day
When Kameron Misner subbed in as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth inning, he wasn’t being set up to play the hero.
That didn’t stop him from rising to the occasion, though.
The Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies were locked in a 2-2 ballgame when Misner stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Misner turned on the first pitch he saw and roped it to right for the walk-off homer.
On top of giving the Rays their first win in their temporary home park, George M. Steinbrenner Field, the home run was also the first of Misner’s young career.
According to OptaSTATS, Misner became the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off home run on Opening Day for their first career homer.
Misner, 27, hit .067 with a -0.3 WAR in his first eight games of MLB action in 2024.
The outfielder opened 2025 on a much more promising note, helping lift Tampa Bay to a season-opening win. Game two of the series is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
