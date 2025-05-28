Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Continues Historic May With Yet Another Home Run
Shohei Ohtani didn't keep his streak of leadoff homers alive Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, but the Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar slugger still managed to make history by going yard later in the contest.
Ohtani struck out in the top of the first, then got intentionally walked in the second. When he came up to the plate with two outs and one man on in the fourth, the 30-year-old made Tanner Bibee pay for throwing a cutter in the zone, taking him 362 feet to the opposite field for a two-run home run.
It marked Ohtani's 20th home run of the season, making him the first player in MLB to reach the milestone. Just in the month of May, he is already up to 13 bombs.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani is now tied for the third-most home runs in a single calendar month in Dodgers franchise history. Duke Snuder and Pedro Guerrero each reached 15 in Aug. 1953 and June 1985, respectively, while Adrian Beltre and Cody Bellinger also hit 13 apiece in Aug. 2004 and June 2017.
Ohtani is currently batting .296 with 20 home runs, 35 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a 1.051 OPS. The reigning NL MVP entered Tuesday with a 2.7 WAR through 52 games, and that's without pitching or fielding for a single inning.
With two-thirds of the season left to go, Ohtani should have plenty more chances to make history. He even has three more games left to tie or pass Snider and Guerrero atop the Dodgers' single-month home run leaderboards.
Langs also noted that Ohtani is tied for the second-most home runs through 55 games in franchise history, right alongside Bellinger's hot start to 2019. Gil Hodges still owns the record with 21 to open the 1951 campaign.
