Longtime Dodgers Utility Man Chris Taylor Wastes No Time Chipping In With Angels
Chris Taylor regularly bounced around from position to position during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Monday, he finally changed uniforms for the first time in nearly a decade.
The 34-year-old utility man inked a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, eight days after he was released by the Dodgers. Taylor wasted no time chipping in with his new team, starting in center field against the New York Yankees a few hours later.
Jorbit Vivas hit a fly ball Taylor's way in the top of the third, while Trent Grisham sent a grounder up the middle in the fourth. The veteran did his job both times, as he did hundreds of times on the other side of town, but he was unable to prevent any runs when Anthony Volpe sent a line drive just out of his reach with the bases loaded later in the fourth.
At the plate, Taylor got off to a bit of a slower start in an Angels uniform, striking out to end the second inning. He then flied out to center with one out and one on in the fifth. All the while, the Yankees jumped out to a 4-1 lead off the back of Volpe's big hit.
The Angels entered 2025 with Jo Adell as their everyday center fielder, but he moved to right when Mike Trout hit the injured list. That left Matthew Lugo and Kyren Paris to man center, although Paris got demoted to Triple-A upon Taylor's arrival.
Taylor was batting .200 with a .457 OPS and -0.5 WAR on the season before the Dodgers showed him the door. He entered Monday with a .250 batting average, .749 OPS and 16.4 WAR in his career, having made an All-Star appearance in 2021 and won World Series rings in 2020 and 2024.
That is the kind of experience the Angels need if they are going to make a serious push for a Wild Card spot in 2025, considering they haven't reached the postseason in 2014. Heading into the final week of May, Los Angeles is just 2.5 games back of the third AL Wild Card position.
Taylor can also play the other outfield spots, plus second base , third base and shortstop, depending on how Angels manager Ron Washington elects to utilize him moving forward.
Related MLB Stories
- ARCIA TO COL: Orlando Arcia is set to join the worst team in MLB, as he is reportedly signing on with the Colorado Rockies after getting let go by the Atlanta Braves this past weekend. CLICK HERE
- SKENES' HISTORIC START: Paul Skenes has allowed just 47 runs in his first 34 career MLB starts, earning the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher an exclusive spot in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- PADRES EYING LF: With Jason Heyward hitting the injured list, the San Diego Padres could be forced into bringing in some outside help to bolster their outfield depth chart. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.