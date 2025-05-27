Colorado Rockies Reportedly Adding Former Braves, Brewers Shortstop Orlando Arcia
The Colorado Rockies are "closing in on a deal" with free agent shortstop Orlando Arcia, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday night.
Arcia was designated for assignment from the Atlanta Braves last Friday, ultimately getting released on Sunday. Before he was let go, Arcia was batting .194 with a .495 OPS and -0.1 WAR through 14 games.
The Rockies have rising star Ezequiel Tovar in place as their everyday shortstop, although Kyle Farmer, Alan Trejo and Aaron Schunk shared the job when Tovar was on the injured list. It appears that Colorado's front office wanted a more steady veteran backup for their shortstop of the future, hence Arcia's impending arrival.
Arcia, 30, got his start with the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2016. He remained with the club until the 2021 deadline, when the Brewers flipped him to the Braves.
Atlanta went on to win the World Series that fall, while Arcia became an All-Star for the first time in 2023. He remained an everyday starter in 2024, although his production at the plate dipped.
For his career, Arcia is a .241 hitter with a .667 OPS, averaging 15 home runs, 22 doubles, 57 RBIs, 57 runs and a 0.8 WAR per 162 games.
Colorado is currently 9-45, putting the club on pace for one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. As a result, the Rockies don't really have much to lose when it comes to taking a flier on a former All-Star infielder.
