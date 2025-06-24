Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Owns Colorado Rockies in Historic Fashion
The Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field and Shohei Ohtani will look to keep up his historic pace against the league's worst team.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Over his last 12 games against the Rockies, Shohei Ohtani has had:
25 hits
8 stolen bases
7 home runs
It's the only time in the modern era that a player has reached those three marks in a 12-game span against a single opponent.
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is having another great year across the board this season. He's hitting .291 with a .390 on-base percentage, and he's got 26 homers and 49 RBIs. He's also stolen 11 bases.
Furthermore, Ohtani has made a gradual return to the mound, giving up one run in two innings. The hope is that he can be stretched out as the season goes along. If that happens, he could end up as a solid postseason option for Dave Roberts's team. The 30-year-old is a major reason why the Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and he is a major reason why the Dodgers will have a chance to repeat this season.
They enter play on Tuesday at 48-31 and in first place in the National League West. They'll take on the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET.
As of this moment, the Dodgers haven't named a starter, but the Rockies will go with German Marquez. He's 3-8 with a 6.11 ERA and could be traded at the looming trade deadline.
