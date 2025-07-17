Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Scoring Runs at Historic Pace

Shohei Ohtani has 27 multi-run games, the most any player has had at the All-Star break.



He’s scored multiple runs in 28.4% (27/95) of his games this season, on pace to be the highest percentage in a season with 50+ games played since Jimmie Foxx in 1939 (29.8%). pic.twitter.com/d4yPqG45db