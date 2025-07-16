MLB on FOX Legends Lock in World Series Predictions at All-Star Game
The first half of the 2025 MLB season is in the rear-view mirror, as is the All-Star Game.
And with the home stretch about to get underway, it's only a matter of time before the Fall Classic arrives.
After the All-Star Game came to a close in Atlanta on Tuesday night, FOX had its panel of experts hang around to make their postseason predictions. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter locked in his World Series picks first, claiming that the New York Yankees would emerge victorious over the Chicago Cubs.
David Ortiz went next and, like Jeter, the Hall of Famer picked his former team to come out on top. Ortiz predicted the Boston Red Sox to beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers, just as they did in 2018.
Alex Rodriguez sided with Jeter, picking the Yankees to win it all come October. He had the Dodgers winning the National League pennant instead of the Cubs, though.
Rodriguez also predicted the Yankees and Dodgers to meet up in the 2024 World Series at last year's All-Star Game. That turned out to be the right call, but New York winning in seven games did not come to pass.
According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have the fourth-best odds to win the World Series at 9.3%. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are ranked 11th with a 2.6% chance. The Dodgers lead the way at 21.2%.
