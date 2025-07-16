Texas Rangers Place Slugger Jake Burger on Injured List With Quad Strain
The Texas Rangers have placed first baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, retroactive to July 13, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.
Burger suffered the injury against the Houston Astros last Friday, leaving that contest midway through the sixth inning. The 29-year-old was slated to return to the lineup Sunday, only to get scratched prior to first pitch.
Through 75 games this season, Burger is batting .228 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles, 33 runs, 35 RBIs, .659 OPS and a 0.2 WAR.
Burger is eligible to return as soon as May 23. The Rangers have yet to announce an associated move to fill out their active roster coming out of the All-Star break.
The Rangers acquired Burger in a trade with the Miami Marlins this past winter. The Marlins picked Burger up in a trade themselves at the 2023 deadline, prying him away from the Chicago White Sox.
For his career, Burger is a .247 hitter with a .766 OPS, averaging 32 home runs, 30 doubles, 76 runs, 85 RBIs and 1.4 WAR per 162 games.
