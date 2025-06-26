Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy Joins Historic MVP Company With Latest Grand Slam
Over the past few weeks, Max Muncy has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.
The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman kept that up Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs against the Colorado Rockies. That production powered Los Angeles to an 8-1 win, clinching the series in the process.
Muncy is now batting .250 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, an .829 OPS and a 2.6 WAR through 76 games this season. Just since May 31, though, Muncy is batting .342 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, an 1.174 OPS and a 2.1 WAR.
According to OptaSTATS, Muncy is one of two players in MLB history to have three six-RBI games, three multi-home run games, two seven-RBI games, two multi-three-plus-run home run games and two grand slams in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Jimmie Foxx, who did so in 1938 en route to AL MVP honors.
Muncy hit all of those marks just in the last 27 days.
Muncy, 34, is fighting for a chance to make his third career All-Star appearance. His most recent stretch has him cruising into the second half of the season, racking up the second-most votes among National League third basemen.
The Dodgers and Rockies will close out their series Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- MISIOROWSKI HARD TO HIT: Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5.0 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, allowing just two hits as the Milwaukee Brewers won the series finale. CLICK HERE
- LAUER ON WILD TEAR: Eric Lauer has achieved a feat not seen since Roger Clemens by dealing yet another gem in the Toronto Blue Jays' win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- MOORE MAKES HISTORY: Not only did Christian Moore hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but the Los Angeles Angels rookie also hit a walk-off bomb in the 10th. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.