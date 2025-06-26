Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy Joins Historic MVP Company With Latest Grand Slam

Max Muncy blasted a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, adding to the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran's historic season at the plate.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third base Max Muncy (13) hits a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third base Max Muncy (13) hits a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Over the past few weeks, Max Muncy has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman kept that up Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs against the Colorado Rockies. That production powered Los Angeles to an 8-1 win, clinching the series in the process.

Muncy is now batting .250 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, an .829 OPS and a 2.6 WAR through 76 games this season. Just since May 31, though, Muncy is batting .342 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, an 1.174 OPS and a 2.1 WAR.

According to OptaSTATS, Muncy is one of two players in MLB history to have three six-RBI games, three multi-home run games, two seven-RBI games, two multi-three-plus-run home run games and two grand slams in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Jimmie Foxx, who did so in 1938 en route to AL MVP honors.

Muncy hit all of those marks just in the last 27 days.

Muncy, 34, is fighting for a chance to make his third career All-Star appearance. His most recent stretch has him cruising into the second half of the season, racking up the second-most votes among National League third basemen.

The Dodgers and Rockies will close out their series Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Published
