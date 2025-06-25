Lowest ERA in a pitcher's first 11 career appearances with the @BlueJays franchise (minimum of 41 innings):

1.85- Roger Clemens

2.21- Eric Lauer (Via his 1 ER in 5.1 IP tonight vs CLE)

2.30- David Price

2.58- Mike Flanagan

2.59- Alek Manoah

2.78- Kevin Gausman

2.84- Tom Candiotti pic.twitter.com/eWxb9pYdJl