Veteran Swingman Eric Lauer Extends Historic Start to Toronto Blue Jays Tenure
After posting lackluster numbers in Korea and the minor leagues, it seemed like Eric Lauer's time as an effective big league pitcher had run out.
But the veteran left-hander has certainly made the most of his chance with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lauer tossed 5.1 innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, allowing five hits, three walks and one earned run with five strikeouts. That set the stage for the Blue Jays' eventual 10-6 victory, moving them to 8-3 when Lauer takes the mound.
Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on April 30, Lauer is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.008 WHIP and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He has made five starts and six relief appearances in that time, eating innings while Max Scherzer, Bowden Francis and Alek Manoah have been on the injured list.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Lauer boasts the second-lowest ERA ever by a Blue Jays pitcher through their first 11 career outings with the franchise, minimum 40.0 innings. Roger Clemens holds the record with a 1.85 ERA to open the 1997 campaign, while Lauer slotted himself in just above David Price, Mike Flanagan, Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Tom Candiotti on the leaderboards.
Lauer was a first round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, eventually reaching the majors in 2018. In his two full seasons with the San Diego Padres, Lauer went 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.460 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Padres traded Lauer to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2020 campaign. After dealing with COVID-19 and a shoulder injury that first season in Milwaukee, Lauer went 18-12 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.186 WHIP and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings between 2021 and 2022.
However, Lauer went 4-6 with a 6.46 ERA, 1.671 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023. He was outrighted to the minors at the end of the season, only to opt for free agency and fail to find any other MLB opportunities.
Lauer fizzled out on his minor league contracts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros in 2024, then joined the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization in the back half of the season. He went 4-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 1.566 WHIP in Triple-A before going 2-2 with a 4.93 ERA and 1.356 WHIP in the KBO.
Even during his time with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate to open 2025, Lauer still only went 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.250 WHIP.
A few months later, Lauer is in the same company as Clemens and Price, proving that those struggles are firmly in his past.
Related MLB Stories
- MOORE MAKES HISTORY: Not only did Christian Moore hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but the Los Angeles Angels rookie also hit a walk-off bomb in the 10th. CLICK HERE
- GENO BANGED UP: Eugenio Suárez was hit by a pitch on his right hand against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, so the Arizona Diamondbacks are leaving him on the bench Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- BELL'S HISTORIC BLAST: Josh Bell got dealt a fastball that was 4.65 feet off the ground late in Monday's showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, then made history by crushing it over the fence. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.