Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Jacob Misiorowoski Continues Historic Start to Career
The much-anticipated battle of young aces went the Milwaukee Brewers' way on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Jacob Misiorowski continuing to etch his name into the record books.
Misiorowski tossed 5.0 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up just two hits and two walks while racking up eight strikeouts. That helped him outduel Paul Skenes, who allowed four hits, two walks and four earned runs in 4.0 innings.
While the Brewers won 4-2 to improve to 45-36, Misiorowski improved to 3-0 in his young MLB career. The 23-year-old has now given up a total of three hits, seven walks and two earned runs in 16.0 innings since getting called up earlier this month.
As noted by a graphic shown on MLB Network, Misiorowski's three hits allowed are good for the fewest in MLB history though three career starts, minimum 16.0 innings pitched.
Longtime Oakland Athletics righty Mike Norris gave up four hits in 16.0 innings through his first three starts in 1975, while Jarlín García gave up four in 17.0 innings with the Miami Marlins in 2018. Five more players have allowed six hits through three career starts.
Misiorowski has bested those feats with his wild heat, routinely breaking 100 miles per hour throughout each of his outings. The No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' farm system and the No. 65 prospect in baseball reached the majors with his fastball grade maxed out at an 80, compared to his curveball and slider, which came in at 70 and 60, respectively.
Only time will tell if big league hitters will be able to adjust and catch up to Misiorowski's stuff, but for now, he is one of the most untouchable pitchers in the sport.
