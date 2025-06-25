Los Angeles Angels' Christian Moore Makes Tons of History With Clutch Home Runs
The Los Angeles Angels failed to get anything going against Garrett Crochet on Tuesday night, but one of their newest young stars was eager to do damage against the Boston Red Sox's bullpen.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth, second baseman Christian Moore took Greg Weissert deep for a game-tying solo home run. That helped the Angels force extra innings, but the Red Sox retook a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th.
Moore, appearing in just his 12th MLB contest, came through again, this time blasting a walk-off, two-run home run off of Justin Wilson that didn't even look like it cleared the fence in real time. On top of getting swarmed by his teammates after eventually rounding the bases, Moore had made plenty of history by blasting the two clutch bombs.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs shared a laundry list of records that Moore tied or broke with his big night.
For one, Moore became the second player in Angels franchise history to hit game-tying or go-ahead home runs for each of his first three career homers, as he already notched one against the Houston Astros back on June 20. The only other MLB players to achieve that feat since the expansion era began in 1961 are Nick Green, Steve Henderson, Joe Nolan, Ron Stone and Jackie Warner.
Of that group, Moore is the only one to have multiple game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later – one of which being a walk-off homer – within his first three career home runs. Changing the scope to his first 12 career games, Moore is still in a club of one.
Kyle Schwarber posted a similar accomplishment upon his arrival to the big leagues in 2015, but he did not deliver a walk-off that soon.
Moore is now one of two players in MLB history to record a multi-homer game with a walk-off home run within their first 12 career games. The other is Matt Thaiss, who did so in 2019, also with the Angels.
The 22-year old second baseman is also the fourth-youngest player in Angels franchise history to hit a walk-off home run, and the youngest since 1975. Jay Johnstone, Jim Fregosi and Mike Miley are the only Angels to achieve the feat at a younger age.
OptaSTATS added that Moore is the only player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run and a walk-off home run with his team trailing, all while driving in all of his team's runs, in a single game.
Thanks to Moore's well-timed power, the Angels have a chance to sweep the Red Sox on Wednesday. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.
Moore is now bating .194 with a .731 OPS in the big leagues. The 2024 first round pick is still ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Los Angeles' farm system and the No. 53 prospect in baseball.
