Luis Gil's Dominance Helps New York Yankees' Rotation Continue Historic Run
For the sixth time this month, Luis Gil lifted the New York Yankees to victory.
Gil tossed 8.0 innings of one-run ball in the Yankees' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. He gave up just two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts, continuing both his and his team's historic run on the mound.
The 25-year-old right-hander is now 7-1 with a 1.99 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.3 WAR on the season. In May alone, Gil went 6-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 0.672 WHIP and a .109 batting average against.
With his latest gem, Gil posted his sixth consecutive outing of 6.0-plus innings and one or fewer runs allowed. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that tied the Yankees' franchise record, which was previously established by Steve Kline in 1975.
Gil also tied the Yankees' record for fewest runs allowed in a calendar month with five or more starts – three – according to Langs. Langs also noted that Gil's three runs allowed are tied for the second-fewest by a Yankees pitcher in a calendar month with 35-plus innings pitched.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Jayhay, Gil is the fourth Yankees pitcher in the Wild Card era to boast a sub-2.00 ERA through the first 11 starts of a season. Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole did so in 2022 and 2021, respectively, while Hideki Irabu achieved the feat in 1998.
Jayhay's research also determined that Gil is one of three pitchers ever to allow 30 or fewer hits in their first 11 starts of a season. Jacob deGrom in 2021 and Michael Kopech in 2022 were previously the only ones to do so.
By making history in so many ways, Gil also extended a few streaks for the Yankees' rotation as a whole.
New York has had its starting pitchers go at least 4.0 innings in all 57 games this season, according to Langs. That is tied for the second-longest streak in Yankees franchise history, standing alone as the longest streak to start a season.
The 16 consecutive games in which Yankees starters have gone 5.0-plus innings and allowed two or fewer runs, as noted by Langs, remains the longest streak by any team since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.