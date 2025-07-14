Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers Makes History, Blasts 3 Home Runs Against Former Team
The Baltimore Orioles parted ways with Kyle Stowers at last summer's trade deadline, all in an effort to bolster their starting pitching.
The 27-year-old outfielder returned to Camden Yards this weekend, making them pay for shipping him out of town.
Stowers got the Miami Marlins on the board Sunday afternoon with a 403-foot solo home run in the top of the second. He followed that up with a 398-foot two-run shot in the third, giving Miami a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth, Stowers crushed his third homer of the day, pulling a fly ball 364 feet to right and putting the Marlins on top 7-0.
Just for good measure, Stowers added a single and a run in the seventh, then an RBI single in the eighth. He finished the contest 5-for-5 with four runs and six RBIs, all while Miami notched a series-clinching 11-1 victory over Baltimore.
Stowers had already gone 2-for-5 with two walks, a run and a stolen base between games one and two of the series on Friday and Saturday. His explosive showing on Sunday was just the cherry on top of his revenge tour against the Orioles, and a historic one at that.
According to OptaSTATS, Stowers became one of three players in MLB history to record a three-home run game in their first series against their former team.
Cecil Fielder was the only one to accomplish the feat through the first 125 years of MLB's modern era, doing so against the Toronto Blue Jays in May 1990. New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger joined him in the exclusive club on Friday, hitting three homers against the Chicago Cubs.
Stowers was once one of the Orioles' top prospects, ranking No. 8 in their system prior to his MLB debut in 2022. He appeared in 67 big league games for Baltimore over the next three seasons, batting .229 with four home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 15 runs, 20 RBIs, a .643 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.
The Orioles eventually traded Stowers and infielder Connor Norby to the Marlins in exchange for left-hander Trevor Rogers. After disappointing off the bat with a .186 batting average, .556 OPS and -0.7 WAR down the stretch in 2024, Stowers has taken a major step forward in 2025.
Through 91 games this season, Stowers is batting .293 with 19 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 46 runs, 54 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .911 OPS. The 1.7 WAR he entered Sunday with is bound to go up after his three-home run outing in Baltimore, as well.
That production helped Stowers earn his first career All-Star selection. He will join baseball's biggest stars in Atlanta this week, standing alone as Miami's lone representative on the National League roster.
On the other side of last summer's fateful deal, Rogers has gone 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA, 0.821 WHIP and 1.8 WAR in six starts since coming off the injured list and rejoining the Orioles' starting rotation last month.
Related MLB Stories
- BUXTON MAKES HISTORY: Not only has Byron Buxton racked up 21 home runs and 17 stolen bases so far this season, but the Minnesota Twins outfielder has also managed to avoid getting caught stealing. CLICK HERE
- D-BACKS TRADE RUMORS: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor are all reportedly available as the Arizona Diamondbacks try to retool and add young pitching amid a disappointing 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- MANAEA REJOINS NYM: Sean Manaea, who battled through oblique and elbow injuries over the past few months, will look to continue his career resurgence in the New York Mets' finale against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.