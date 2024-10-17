Miami Marlins Reportedly Interested in Hiring First Female MLB Manager
On Wednesday night, we heard that the Chicago White Sox have interest in George Lombard for their managerial vacancy.
Now, we're hearing that the Miami Marlins do as well. Lombard is currently the bench coach for A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers.
Per Isaac Azout of Fish on First:
Per sources, the Marlins will interview Tigers bench coach George Lombard for their open managerial position this week.
Additionally, Alyssa Nakken is reportedly being considered as well. She was on Gabe Kapler’s coaching staff in San Francisco.
#Marlins
The 49-year-old Lombard spent six years as a player with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers. An outfielder, he hit .220 for his career with eight home runs. He has spent the last four years as the Detroit Tigers bench coach, helping the Tigers advance to the National League Division Series this season.
Prior to that, he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers for five seasons as a first-base coach. He helped Los Angeles win the World Series during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
With regards to Nakken, she made history back in 2022 when she was the first woman to coach on the field in major league history. She coached first base for the Giants after the first base coach had been ejected.
The following came from an article that night:
A former standout first baseman on Sacramento State’s softball team, Nakken earned her master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco and originally joined the Giants as a baseball operations intern in 2014. She served in various front-office roles before becoming the first full-time female coach in Major League history.
If she was hired, she'd be the first female manager at the major league level.
The Marlins finished last in the National League East this past season.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.