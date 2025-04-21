Mike Trout Passed a Hall of Famer on the All-Time Home Runs List This Weekend
The Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
With the win, the Halos are 11-10 on the season while the loss dropped the Giants to 14-8.
Mike Trout went 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts in the Angels' win on Sunday, but he still had an eventful weekend overall.
Trout went 2-for-4 with two home runs on Saturday, a game that the Angels lost 3-2. The home runs were the 385th and 386th of his career, which surpasses Hall of Famer Harold Baines on the all-time home run list.
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout is hitting just .184 so far this season. He's got eight homers and 16 RBIs to go along with two stolen bases. He's an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP, and a Rookie of the Year winner.
Lifetime, he's a .297 hitter with the 386 homers and 970 RBIs. He would assume to be a lock for the National Baseball Hall of Fame when his playing days are over.
The Angels are off on Monday night but they will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates are 8-15 and in last place in the National League Central. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Left-hander Bailey Falter will pitch for Pittsburgh while Jose Soriano goes for Los Angeles.
Falter is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA while Soriano is 2-2 with a 3.16.
