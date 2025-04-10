Mike Yastrzemski Moves Up San Francisco Giants' Leaderboards With Walk-Off Splash Hit
Beyond simply powering the San Francisco Giants to victory on Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski also followed through on a promise and etched his name in the history books.
The 34-year-old right fielder belted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Cincinnati Reds, pulling a 381-foot bomb into McCovey Cove. It marked his second homer of the season and his second in his last three games, with the first coming on Sunday.
Yastrzemski revealed after that game that his 3-year-old daughter had asked for a home run, which is exactly what he gave her. She did also ask for a triple and splash hit, though, neither of which he was able to deliver that day.
Three days later, he gave her that splash hit. It wasn't just any splash hit, either, since it was a walk-off that gave the Giants a victory in extra innings.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs and the Giants' public relations team, it marked the fifth walk-off splash hit in Oracle Park history. Barry Bonds was the first to achieve the feat, doing so on Aug. 19, 2003, before Brandon Crawford joined the club on April 13, 2014.
Yastrzemski now accounts for three-fifths of the exclusive list. He did it for the first time on July 29, 2020, then again on June 19, 2023.
Yastrzemski is batting .344 with a 1.055 OPS through 10 games this season. The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski has posted a WAR between 2.0 and 2.7 in each of his six MLB seasons, but he is on pace for a 10.8 WAR in 2025.
The Giants will take Thursday off, then start a road series against the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday.
