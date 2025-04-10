Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Throws Historic Gem Against Boston Red Sox
Kevin Gausman has been hit-or-miss against the Boston Red Sox over the course of his decade in the AL East, but the Toronto Blue Jays righty turned in a historic outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
While the Red Sox scraped across one unearned run in the first inning thanks to a throwing error and sacrifice fly, their offense was otherwise confounded by Gausman. The veteran racked up 10 strikeouts, giving up four hits and zero walks in his 8.0 innings of action.
According to Sportsnet Stats, Gausman became the first pitcher in Blue Jays franchise history with zero earned runs, zero walks and 10-plus strikeouts in a start against the Red Sox.
Entering Wednesday, Gausman was 9-10 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.239 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 career appearances against the Red Sox. The 34-year-old two-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles prior to his four seasons in Toronto, broken up by his stints with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.
Gausman is now 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 0.621 WHIP through three starts in 2025.
By closing out a 2-1 win in the 11th inning on Wednesday, the Blue Jays set themselves up for a potential four-game road sweep over the Red Sox. After getting historic starts out of Easton Lucas and Gausman on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Chris Bassitt will take the bump for Toronto on Thursday.
Bassitt is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA, 1.105 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings so far this season.
First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
