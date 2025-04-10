Los Angeles Angels' Kyren Paris Belts Pair of Home Runs, Breaks AL Record
Kyren Paris continued his explosive start to the season on Tuesday night, but it took a questionable assist from YouTube ball hawk Zack Hample for him to clear the wall.
The Los Angeles Angels' youngster didn't leave any room for doubt on Wednesday.
Paris hit a 375-foot solo home run to right-center in the top of the second against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving him four on the year. It didn't take Paris long to hit his fifth, either, as he went yard again in the eighth without any debate about interference.
The 23-year-old is now batting .440 with a 1.653 OPS in 2025. Through the first 10 games of the season, he already has five home runs, eight RBIs and four stolen bases.
Per OptaSTATS, Paris is just the fourth player since 1901 to notch at least five home runs and four stolen bases within their first 10 games of a season. Larry Walker achieved the feat in 1997, Gary Redus did it in 1983 and Lou Brock established the club in 1967.
Walker, Redus and Brock did so with the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals – all National League teams. As a result, Paris is the first player in American League history to hit all of those marks so early in the season.
Paris had appeared in just 36 MLB games prior to this season, batting .110 with one home run, six RBIs, four stolen bases, a .378 OPS and a -0.3 WAR. The 2019 second round pick topped out as the No. 3 prospect in the Angels' farm system in 2024.
Less than a year later, Paris has played up to those expectations and then some, earning Hall of Fame company in the record books.
The Angels ultimately lost 5-4 on Wednesday, setting up a rubber match with the Rays on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Paris will play in center field or at second base, but manager Ron Washington is sure to keep his red-hot bat in Los Angeles' lineup.
Related MLB Stories
- FAN GETS LUCKY TWICE: After snagging a foul ball in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's showdown between the Red Sox and Blue Jays, one fan caught another in the 10th. CLICK HERE
- VLADDY DEAL OFFICIAL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put pen to paper this week, inking a 14-year, $500 million contract with the Blue Jays that will keep him around until he is 40 years old. CLICK HERE
- LANGFORD HITS IL: Wyatt Langford, who hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday, will miss at least the next eight games for the Texas Rangers as he recovers from an oblique strain. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.