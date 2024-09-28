Milwaukee Brewers Beat New York Mets Thanks to Rhys Hoskins' Historic Blast
The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 8-4 on Friday night in Milwaukee. With the win, the Brewers are 92-68 on the season. Having won the National League Central already, the Brewers are locked into the No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs. They'll take on the No. 6 seeded Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves or Mets in the wild card series, set to begin next Tuesday.
In the win, Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins helped carry the load offensively by going 1-for-4 with a grand slam. It was his third grand slam of the year, joining an extremely rare group in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Rhys Hoskins’ 3 grand slams are tied for the most in a season in Brewers history, with:
2003 John Vander Wall
2001 Devon White
1995 John Jaha
Hoskins, who missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL for the Philadelphia Phillies, is hitting .215 this season with 26 homers and 82 RBI. The 31-year-old has an OPS of .725 and is a solid power threat in Pat Murphy's batting order.
The Brewers are one of a handful of teams (Mariners, Rockies, Rays, Padres) to have never won a World Series, so they'll be looking to snap that spell in these playoffs. Milwaukee's run to a division title is the most surprising of any team in baseball this year given that they traded away Corbin Burnes last offseason and lost multiple pitchers to season-ending injury this year.
The Brewers will play the Mets again on Saturday. New York, Atlanta and Arizona are all tied for the third and final wild card spot.
